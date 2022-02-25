Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) PT Raised to $630.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $615.00 to $630.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PANW. Argus raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with “digital digestion” happening coming out of the pandemic. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $555.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.34.

PANW stock opened at $539.94 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $311.56 and a 1 year high of $572.67. The company has a market cap of $53.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.46 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $518.73 and a 200 day moving average of $495.94.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total transaction of $5,103,468.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total transaction of $776,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $26,621,550 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

