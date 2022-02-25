Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) PT Raised to $610.00 at Raymond James

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $600.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.34.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $539.94 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $311.56 and a 1 year high of $572.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $518.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $495.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.27 billion, a PE ratio of -102.46 and a beta of 1.37.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.72, for a total value of $6,488,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total transaction of $5,103,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $26,621,550. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

