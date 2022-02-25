Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 6,060 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,060 shares during the quarter. iShares California Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA CMF opened at $60.14 on Friday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $59.62 and a twelve month high of $63.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.21 and its 200 day moving average is $61.91.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.