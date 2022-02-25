Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) CFO Sells $11,745.72 in Stock

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) CFO Susan G. Kim sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $11,745.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PACB opened at $11.00 on Friday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.04 and a twelve month high of $37.42. The company has a current ratio of 20.32, a quick ratio of 19.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day moving average of $22.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 29.42% and a negative net margin of 30.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PACB. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PACB. AtonRa Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 115.5% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 57,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 30,943 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 82.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 35,812 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 13.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,346,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,074,000 after buying an additional 278,659 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 820,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,703,000 after buying an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 210,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,377,000 after purchasing an additional 20,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

