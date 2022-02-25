PAC Global (PAC) One Day Volume Tops $359,131.00

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. One PAC Global coin can now be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PAC Global has a total market cap of $172.59 million and approximately $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PAC Global has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00007849 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00062061 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005426 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $118.31 or 0.00304214 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000522 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAC Global Profile

PAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

