Oxus Acquisition Corp’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on March 2nd (NASDAQ:OXUSU)

Oxus Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:OXUSU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oxus Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 3rd. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

OXUSU opened at $10.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.32. Oxus Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $10.94.

Get Oxus Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oxus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Oxus Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $3,054,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxus Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $1,629,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxus Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $874,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oxus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.