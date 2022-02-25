Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Owens & Minor updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.000-$3.500 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.00-$3.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE OMI traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.16. 2,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,047. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.31. Owens & Minor has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $49.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens & Minor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In other news, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $298,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 10.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment consists of the United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services businesses. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through production and kitting operations.

