Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 41.52% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Overstock.com shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. Pandemic-indued supply chain disruption has been a drag on top-line growth and profitability. Additionally, weakening demand for home furnishings have been a drag on the company’s overall results. Stiff competition, particularly from Wayfair, its nearest peer in home furnishing, is also a concern. Declining free cash flow remains a major headwind. However, Overstock has been benefiting from solid demand for its e-commerce services, driven by a shift in consumer behavior due to the coronavirus outbreak. The company’s refreshed focus on the home furnishing vertical has been a major growth driver. Improved mobile experience and refined search features using machine-learning models is driving new-customer growth.”

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on OSTK. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.13.

NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $53.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.62. Overstock.com has a 1-year low of $35.67 and a 1-year high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 4.10.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Overstock.com had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $612.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Overstock.com’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Overstock.com will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $148,885.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSTK. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Overstock.com by 12,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Overstock.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Overstock.com (OSTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.