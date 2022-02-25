Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $131.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OSK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

In other news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $393,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 373.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 301.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter worth $43,000. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OSK traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.23. The company had a trading volume of 579,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,534. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $95.79 and a 52 week high of $137.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.72.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

