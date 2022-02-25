Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Position Cut by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,217 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OFIX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 129,400.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Orthofix Medical during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 101,400.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,090 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Orthofix Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of OFIX stock opened at $32.67 on Friday. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $48.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.46 and a 200-day moving average of $34.89.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

