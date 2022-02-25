Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.08 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 3.86%. Ormat Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Ormat Technologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

ORA stock traded up $6.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.54. 803,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.42. Ormat Technologies has a 1-year low of $60.32 and a 1-year high of $98.76.

In other news, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 2,266 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $183,546.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Shlomi Argas sold 2,117 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $169,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORA. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1,168.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 738,866 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,373,000 after buying an additional 680,613 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 80.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,637 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the third quarter valued at $301,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 493.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,371 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,400,000 after buying an additional 130,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,481 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORA. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $94.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.20.

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

