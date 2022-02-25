Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2022

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th.

Ormat Technologies has decreased its dividend payment by 9.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ormat Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 23.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ormat Technologies to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.0%.

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock opened at $69.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 60.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ormat Technologies has a 52 week low of $60.32 and a 52 week high of $98.76.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.08 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 9.81%. Ormat Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

ORA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America downgraded Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

In other Ormat Technologies news, President Shlomi Argas sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $169,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 2,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $183,546.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,181 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,481 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,459 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,385 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,036 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

About Ormat Technologies (Get Rating)

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA)

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.