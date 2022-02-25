Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th.

Ormat Technologies has decreased its dividend payment by 9.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ormat Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 23.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ormat Technologies to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.0%.

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock opened at $69.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 60.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ormat Technologies has a 52 week low of $60.32 and a 52 week high of $98.76.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.08 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 9.81%. Ormat Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

ORA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America downgraded Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

In other Ormat Technologies news, President Shlomi Argas sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $169,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 2,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $183,546.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,181 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,481 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,459 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,385 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,036 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

