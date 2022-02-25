ORIX (NYSE:IX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $115.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ORIX CORP-ADR is a diversified financial services institution with diverse operations in both corporate and retail finance, including: leasing, lending, rentals, life insurance, real estate financing and development, venture capital, investment and retail banking, commodities funds and securities brokerage. Their international operations include leasing, rentals, fixed income investment, aircraft and ship financing, commercial mortgage servicing and property development. “

Get ORIX alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com cut ORIX from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th.

Shares of IX stock opened at $98.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.40 and its 200 day moving average is $100.04. ORIX has a twelve month low of $79.51 and a twelve month high of $112.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of ORIX during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of ORIX during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ORIX (Get Rating)

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ORIX (IX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.