Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Director Mary A. Lindsey Buys 10,000 Shares

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) Director Mary A. Lindsey acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $150,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

OEC stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,986,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,714. The company has a market capitalization of $972.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.29. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 47.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. This is an increase from Orion Engineered Carbons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s payout ratio is presently 3.40%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 42,963 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,999,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,438,000 after purchasing an additional 73,232 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 44,819 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

