Origin Energy Limited Declares Dividend of $0.06 (OTCMKTS:OGFGY)

Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 25th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0586 per share on Friday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th.

Origin Energy stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. Origin Energy has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $4.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.56.

Get Origin Energy alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Origin Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Origin Energy Ltd. is an integrated energy company, which engages in exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Markets, Integrated Gas, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.