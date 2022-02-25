Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $927.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.68 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 2.48%. Option Care Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Option Care Health updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of OPCH traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.19. 790,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,869. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 54.89 and a beta of 1.35. Option Care Health has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $28.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

In other news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $141,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $448,260 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,586,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,721,000 after acquiring an additional 726,527 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Option Care Health by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after buying an additional 149,117 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Option Care Health by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 285,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after buying an additional 36,120 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Option Care Health by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 232,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after buying an additional 9,099 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Option Care Health by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 204,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after buying an additional 7,302 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

