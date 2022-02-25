Oppenheimer Cuts Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Price Target to $17.00

Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.25% from the stock’s previous close.

NRDS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nerdwallet in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Nerdwallet from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays assumed coverage on Nerdwallet in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Nerdwallet in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Nerdwallet in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nerdwallet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.57.

Shares of NRDS stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.39. 2,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,150. Nerdwallet has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $34.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.09.

In related news, CMO Kelly Gillease sold 2,420 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $38,695.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nerdwallet during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nerdwallet during the 4th quarter valued at $371,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Nerdwallet during the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Nerdwallet during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, HST Ventures LLC bought a new position in shares of Nerdwallet during the 4th quarter valued at $3,171,000.

NerdWallet Inc provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc is based in NEW YORK.

