Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Open Lending had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 36.64%. The business had revenue of $51.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Open Lending updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
LPRO traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $16.70. 1,476,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,494. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.04 and a 200-day moving average of $28.35. The company has a quick ratio of 9.71, a current ratio of 9.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.42. Open Lending has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $44.00.
Several research analysts recently commented on LPRO shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.90.
Open Lending Company Profile (Get Rating)
Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Open Lending (LPRO)
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.