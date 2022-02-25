Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Open Lending had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 36.64%. The business had revenue of $51.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Open Lending updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

LPRO traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $16.70. 1,476,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,494. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.04 and a 200-day moving average of $28.35. The company has a quick ratio of 9.71, a current ratio of 9.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.42. Open Lending has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $44.00.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on LPRO shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Open Lending by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,677,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,106,000 after acquiring an additional 127,856 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Open Lending by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 594,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,373,000 after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Open Lending by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Open Lending by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Open Lending by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 156,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 56,671 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Lending Company Profile (Get Rating)

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.