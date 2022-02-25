Online Vacation Center (OTCMKTS:ONVC) Stock Price Up 3%

Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:ONVC – Get Rating) traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.36 and last traded at $1.36. 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average is $1.61.

About Online Vacation Center (OTCMKTS:ONVC)

Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of vacation travel services. Its portfolio of travel companies include: Online Vacation Center; Enrichment Journeys; Dunhill Vacations News; Luxury Link; Home Based Travel Experts; and Expedia Cruise Ship Centers. The company was founded by Edward B.

