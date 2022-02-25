ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $593.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.74 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. ONE Gas updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.960-$4.200 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.96 to $4.20 EPS.

Shares of ONE Gas stock traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.61. 610,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,568. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.55. ONE Gas has a fifty-two week low of $62.52 and a fifty-two week high of $81.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.73%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OGS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

