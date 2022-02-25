OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $59.40

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $59.40 and traded as high as $60.16. OMV Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $59.27, with a volume of 6,417 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OMVKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €66.00 ($75.00) to €70.00 ($79.55) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OMV Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.38.

OMV AG is engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil and gas, and provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Chemicals and Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

