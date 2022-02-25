OMG Network (OMG) Achieves Market Cap of $529.92 Million

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. OMG Network has a market cap of $529.92 million and $258.82 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 15.1% against the dollar. One OMG Network coin can now be bought for about $3.78 or 0.00009786 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.81 or 0.00232617 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000074 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000362 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000174 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OMG Network Coin Profile

OMG Network (OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OMG Network is omg.network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

