Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 30.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ ZEUS traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,088. The firm has a market cap of $309.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Olympic Steel has a fifty-two week low of $17.52 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.33 and a 200-day moving average of $24.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Olympic Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 0.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Olympic Steel by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,731,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,690,000 after acquiring an additional 53,809 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Olympic Steel by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 311,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Olympic Steel by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,726,000 after acquiring an additional 57,731 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Olympic Steel by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Olympic Steel by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

