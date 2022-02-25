OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Purchases 187 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 558.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

VPU traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.11. 4,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,634. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.06. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $128.07 and a one year high of $156.94.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

