OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Lowers Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora decreased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Shares of NYSE:PEG traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.27. The stock had a trading volume of 22,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,189. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.58. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $68.06.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -154.55%.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $308,754.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $624,506.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,719 shares of company stock worth $2,908,939. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

