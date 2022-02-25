OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $8.15 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lowered its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up approximately 2.2% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.3% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 482 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $980.14.

BLK traded up $4.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $736.00. 4,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,385. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $111.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.20. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $670.28 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $838.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $885.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 43.23%.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

