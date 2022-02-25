OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $5.53 Million Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora decreased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Tyson Foods comprises 1.5% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $5,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1,153.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $1,935,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total value of $260,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,200 shares of company stock valued at $16,789,381. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Shares of TSN traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.86. 8,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,567,500. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.32 and a 1-year high of $100.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.86.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

