Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT – Get Rating) rose 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 161 ($2.19) and last traded at GBX 160.96 ($2.19). Approximately 62,854 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 100,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 159 ($2.16).

The firm has a market capitalization of £149.43 million and a PE ratio of 3.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 163.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 162.80.

In other Odyssean Investment Trust news, insider Arabella Cecil acquired 3,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.24) per share, for a total transaction of £5,083.65 ($6,913.71). Also, insider Richard King bought 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 168 ($2.28) per share, for a total transaction of £3,528 ($4,798.04).

