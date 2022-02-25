Oddz Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One Oddz coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000330 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Oddz has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar. Oddz has a market capitalization of $6.01 million and $376,736.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00043009 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,696.07 or 0.06919650 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,939.21 or 0.99940192 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00045002 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00047972 BTC.

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,778,568 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

