Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2 – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 95.18 ($1.29) and last traded at GBX 95.18 ($1.29). Approximately 20,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 287,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.50 ($1.30).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 96.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 98.80.

Get Octopus Titan VCT alerts:

In related news, insider John Hustler bought 6,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of £8,087.64 ($10,999.10). Also, insider Jane O’Riordan acquired 5,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £5,516.24 ($7,502.03).

Octopus Titan VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in early stage startups, early venture, mid venture, late venture and expansion investments. It invests in companies that are not listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to invest in environmental, technology, media, telecoms, consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Octopus Titan VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Octopus Titan VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.