OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) PT Set at C$3.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$3.00 price objective on OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$2.50 price target on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$3.00 price target on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$2.91.

Shares of OceanaGold stock opened at C$2.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.80. OceanaGold has a one year low of C$1.75 and a one year high of C$2.85.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

