Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday.

TSE OBE traded down C$0.14 on Friday, reaching C$10.89. The company had a trading volume of 581,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,882. The firm has a market cap of C$879.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10. Obsidian Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$7.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

