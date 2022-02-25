Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of NYMX opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $2.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average is $1.67. The stock has a market cap of $104.78 million, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.44.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,086 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 365.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 447.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 170,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 139,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 1,834.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 306,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.
Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development on products for the aging population. Its products include NicAlert and TobacAlert, and the NX-1207 for the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe.
