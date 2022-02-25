NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.30.

NVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cormark raised their price target on NuVista Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bankshares raised their price target on NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on NuVista Energy to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of TSE:NVA traded up C$0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$9.10. 794,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,143. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.48. The company has a market cap of C$2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.35. NuVista Energy has a one year low of C$1.76 and a one year high of C$9.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.25.

In related news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.06, for a total transaction of C$201,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,332,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$26,856,258.52.

About NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

