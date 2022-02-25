Nuvei (TSE:NVEI) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Nuvei Corporation (TSE:NVEI – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$69.10 and last traded at C$67.97. Approximately 434,880 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 423,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$67.65.

NVEI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Nuvei to a “buy” rating and set a C$114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on Nuvei from C$169.00 to C$143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$80.00 target price on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$77.49. The company has a market cap of C$9.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.24.

