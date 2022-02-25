Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $121.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.28 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 22.05%. Nova Measuring Instruments’s revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Nova Measuring Instruments updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.960-$1.140 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.96-1.14 EPS.
NASDAQ NVMI traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.00. 1,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,892. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.80 and its 200-day moving average is $116.06. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 1 year low of $76.76 and a 1 year high of $149.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.07.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nova Measuring Instruments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.63.
About Nova Measuring Instruments
Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.
