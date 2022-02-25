Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $121.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.28 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 22.05%. Nova Measuring Instruments’s revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Nova Measuring Instruments updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.960-$1.140 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.96-1.14 EPS.

NASDAQ NVMI traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.00. 1,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,892. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.80 and its 200-day moving average is $116.06. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 1 year low of $76.76 and a 1 year high of $149.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nova Measuring Instruments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.63.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating ) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

