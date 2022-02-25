NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.730-$1.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$2.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.80 billion.

NASDAQ NLOK traded up $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $27.26. 6,165,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,998,143. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.73. NortonLifeLock has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 216.09% and a net margin of 32.95%. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NLOK shares. TheStreet raised NortonLifeLock from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.60.

In other news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $27,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 262.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 10,730 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 27,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 7,463 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 36,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 14,261 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 11,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 72,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 6,069 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile (Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

