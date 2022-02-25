Northland Securities Downgrades LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) to Market Perform

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley downgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on LivePerson from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Get LivePerson alerts:

Shares of LPSN opened at $18.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.17. LivePerson has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $68.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.82 and its 200-day moving average is $46.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28.

In other news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 8,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $217,940.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in LivePerson by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in LivePerson by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 47,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in LivePerson by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 45,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 6,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period.

About LivePerson (Get Rating)

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.