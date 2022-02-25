Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.67 million. Noodles & Company had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Shares of NDLS stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.20. 1,644,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,304. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.81. Noodles & Company has a 12-month low of $6.72 and a 12-month high of $13.55. The stock has a market cap of $328.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.00, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 40,560 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,776,000 after buying an additional 36,802 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 148,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 15,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NDLS. StockNews.com cut Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet cut Noodles & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Stephens cut their price objective on Noodles & Company from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Noodles & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

