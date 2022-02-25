Nomura Real Estate (OTCMKTS:NMEHF) Trading Up 3.9%

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF – Get Rating) shares were up 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.75 and last traded at $24.75. Approximately 31 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.82.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.02.
About Nomura Real Estate (OTCMKTS:NMEHF)
