Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:NSR)

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Nomad Royalty in a report released on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.10.

NSR has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$21.00 target price on shares of Nomad Royalty in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. cut their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.75.

Nomad Royalty stock opened at C$8.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$8.91 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$500.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67. Nomad Royalty has a 12-month low of C$7.34 and a 12-month high of C$12.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Nomad Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.33%.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

