Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.460-$0.460 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $76.65 billion-$76.65 billion.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NSANY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nissan Motor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nissan Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nissan Motor from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSANY traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $9.85. The company had a trading volume of 168,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,776. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.38. Nissan Motor has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $11.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91 and a beta of 1.23.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. Nissan Motor had a net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $20.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.98 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nissan Motor will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products and marine equipment. It operates through the Automobile and Sales segments. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles, forklift, marine equipment, and related parts. The Sales segment handles sales finance and leasing business to support the sales activity of automobile business.

