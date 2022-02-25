NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 88.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 666,941 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in NiSource by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 9,347 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in NiSource by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 30,800 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in NiSource by 455.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 59,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 49,116 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in NiSource by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 33,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NiSource by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,733,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,979,000 after buying an additional 97,444 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NI shares. UBS Group lowered NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI raised NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

NYSE NI opened at $28.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.36. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.11 and a 1-year high of $30.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.03.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.19%.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

