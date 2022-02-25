Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS.

NKLA stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.04. 26,550,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,748,627. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.67. Nikola has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.17.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NKLA shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Nikola from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

In other Nikola news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 1,709,690 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $17,473,031.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 50,579 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $500,226.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,770,323 shares of company stock worth $18,066,459. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKLA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nikola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,788,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Nikola by 215.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 280,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 191,813 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Nikola by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 259,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 8,408 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Nikola by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 18,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Nikola by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 199,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 105,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

