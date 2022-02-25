Nigel Hunton Purchases 10,000 Shares of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Stock

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) CEO Nigel Hunton purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.96 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ IVAC traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $5.02. The company had a trading volume of 118,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,442. The firm has a market cap of $124.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.78. Intevac, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $8.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.98.

IVAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark downgraded shares of Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intevac in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Intevac from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Intevac by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 562,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Intevac by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intevac by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intevac by 40.5% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Intevac by 17.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

