Nickel 28 Capital (OTCMKTS:CONXF) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF – Get Rating) were up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $0.99. Approximately 20,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 21,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average is $0.80.

Get Nickel 28 Capital alerts:

Nickel 28 Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CONXF)

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. operates as a base metals company. The company holds an 8.56% joint-venture interest in the Ramu Nickel-Cobalt operation located in Papua New Guinea. It also manages a portfolio of 13 nickel and cobalt royalties on exploration and development projects in Canada, Australia, and Papua New Guinea.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nickel 28 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nickel 28 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.