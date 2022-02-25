NFTb Market Cap Reaches $12.77 Million (NFTB)

NFTb (CURRENCY:NFTB) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. During the last week, NFTb has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. One NFTb coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000304 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTb has a total market cap of $12.77 million and $755,078.00 worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00042066 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,720.11 or 0.06886441 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,313.31 or 0.99528647 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00044081 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00047858 BTC.

About NFTb

NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket

