Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 81.22% and a return on equity of 20.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Shares of Newtek Business Services stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.13. 1,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,593. The stock has a market cap of $589.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. Newtek Business Services has a twelve month low of $22.56 and a twelve month high of $38.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.95%. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is 116.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newtek Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Newtek Business Services by 1,542.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 309,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,555,000 after purchasing an additional 290,778 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services in the fourth quarter worth about $1,099,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 38.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 16,824 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Newtek Business Services by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 11,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Newtek Business Services by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 9,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

Newtek Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

