New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Stake Boosted by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 264.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,204,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,229,770 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $92,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 114.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth $111,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 63.8% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth $146,000. 62.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $11.20 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.97.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The company had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.07 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 34.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

