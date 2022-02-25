New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.09

New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 1090 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Separately, Fundamental Research reduced their target price on shares of New Age Metals from C$0.39 to C$0.38 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a current ratio of 8.45. The firm has a market cap of C$19.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.11.

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE/polymetallic project located in south central Alaska; and eight lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

